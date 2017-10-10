Anger in Portarlington after picnic bench reportedly vandalised by group of teenagers

A picnic bench beside the Barrow river in Portarlington has been vandalised by young teenagers.

Local people have reacted with disappointment following the vandals' work.

The facebook page Derryounce Experience reported the vandalism last Sunday October 8.

"A no of young teenage boys and girls seen running from side of the river at Spa St bridge this afternoon after vandalizing one of these benches. Such a lot of voluntary work goes in to making these areas looking clean and accessible," the page posted.

"People wonder why there is a lock on the gate most of the time at this amenity area. Well i suppose this answers that question," the Derryounce Experience page reported.

The amenity area was created by volunteers including members of the Irish Wildlife Trust Laois-Offaly group.

Ricky Whelan is chairperson of the group.

"Gutted to hear this! The IWT Laois-Offaly Branch and a host of local voluntary groups and individuals have worked hard to make that place tidy, accessible and a haven for wildlife. Those kids and their parents need to be held responsible. Its an absolute joke...so frustrating!" he said in response to the vandalism.

He wants parents held to account.

"Thugs! Kids and parents should be held responsible and made replace these benches," Mr Whelan said in his shared post.