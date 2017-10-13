Community Alert information event for Portarlington area to tackle crime

The rapidly growing town of Portarlington launched its first Community Text Alert service at the end of September.

Residents are being urged to join the service, which will be used by Gardaí to send out text alerts on crime related activity, and on crime prevention.

The second of two drop in information events takes place on Saturday, October 14 from 2pm to 3.30pm in the coffee shop in Centra on the Main Street.

Forms to sign up to the scheme are also available at the Love Port Office, or by emailing porttextalert@gmail.com.

Port Text Alerts operates under the umbrella of the Portarlington Community Development Centre (LovePort) and is affiliated with An Garda Síochána and Munitir Na Tíre.

There have been a number of burglaries in the Laois/Offaly border area surounding Portarlington in recent weeks.

Just this week a house was burgled in St. Joseph's Terrace, Portarlington.