Walkers warned not to walk the line at Portlarington beauty spot

People who visit the scenic Derryounce Lakes have been warned not to walk on the train track in the area after Bord na Mona said doing so is both illegal and dangerous.

The Derryounce Lakes committee have been contacted by Bord Na Móna over the risk people take if they walk the line.

The State owned company has said there have been several people walking along these train tracks which is not just illegal but also dangerous. Locomotives that still use these tracks have no ability to stop.

"Please please be aware whilst walking up on the Derryounce walks of this safety matter. If you have any questions regarding this you can contact a member of the Portarlington Trails group, the Portarlington Wildlife conservation group or the Derryounce Lakes & Trails group," said the committee in a notice to the public.

The Derryounce project is part of the Portarlington Community Development Association.