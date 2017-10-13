Portarlington residents to get Halloween bonfire warning from Offaly authorities

Portarlington residents are being warned not to use bonfires not to dispose of any household waste in the run up to Halloweeen.

“We are asking parents to discourage the youth in your estate from stockpiling/burning household waste during the Halloween period,” said a statement from Offaly county Council.

They added that parents need to be vigilant with supervising young children at Halloween.

Offaly County Council, the Fire Service and the Gardaí are working in partnership to oversee all Halloween activities.

Laois Offaly Gardaí have already warned the public about the need for parental responsibility this Halloween. READ STORY HERE