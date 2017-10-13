Nursing home backs the Portarlington Meals on Wheels

The Portarlington Social Services/Meals on Wheels Committee would like to thank the staff & residents of Oakdale Nursing Home for their kind donation of €243, proceeds from their recent cake sale.

The organisers said it was wonderful to have two former Meals on Wheels committee members Patsy McGuinness & Molly McMahon, now residents in Oakdale, on hand to present the cheque to Ann Bourke Dunne secretary of the Social Services.

All thanks to all who attended on the day and donations were very much appreciated.