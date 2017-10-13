Love Port sends out a big shout out to all who made Portarlington's Little Black Dress night a success

The Portarlington Community Development Assoc (PCDA) would like to thank all the ladies for coming and making the night another wonderful event.

They extended a massive thanks to all the sponsors for the lovely spot prizes and to O'Dea's for once again hosting our night and for supplying the food.

A big thanks go out to the staff in the Love Port office for all the help leading up to the night. A special thanks to Nikki Kelly for the trojan work she put in to the night.

"Will see you all next year everyone for the Ladies annual event. All money made goes to the ongoing projects by the PCDA," said the organisers.

Check out a gallery of pictures from the night taken by Michael Scully here