Portarlington Credit Union congratulates winners of its latest big cash draw

A huge congratulations to the winners of the Portarlington Credit Union cash draw held in September.

The €10,000 top prize was won by James and Philomena Sherlock.

The €3,000- Michael Rowan. €2,000- James Brereton. €1,000- Eoghan O'Hora. €1,000- Elizabeth Maree. €500- Denis Tynan & Eamon Ryan. Well done everyone, enjoy your win.

Next draw takes place in December.

Portarlington Credit Unions will join credit unions in other communities around the world to celebrate International Credit Union (ICU) Day on Thursday, October 19.

To Celebrate Port Credit Union will have refreshments and spot prizes on the day. They hope you pop in and meet the team for a chat and a cuppa. They are looking forward to seeing you.