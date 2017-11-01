Laois community in fear at Halloween as fireworks were thrown at cars

It was reported that between 15 and 20 youths were throwing fireworks at passing cars in a Laois town on Halloween night.

The incident was reported to have happened at Spa Street, Portarlington.

Members of the public were concerned that someone was going to be seriously injured or a serious accident was going to happen.

The situation was reported to gardai and a safety message was shared around social media to warn people to stay away from the area.

Elsewhere, a garda patrol car window was smashed in Portlaoise.

There is outrage in Portarlington at the moment after the local public park was vandalised.

See pictures of the damage that was done here.

