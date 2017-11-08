Date announced for Portarlington Christmas Tree switch on

One of the first events for switching on Christmas Tree lights in Laois has been announced.

This is a true sign of Christmas in the community and a traditional celebration attended by many.

Portarlington Christmas Tree lights switch on is a big event with a children's disco, the grand arrival of Santa and the official switch on.

The event will take place on Sunday, December 3 with a children's disco from 3-5pm, Santa's arrival at 5pm and the switch on at 5.30pm.

