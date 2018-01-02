Laois bingo night cancelled due to fire safety risk

People in the Portarlington area will miss out on the first bingo night of the year on Tuesday, January 2.

Portarlington GAA announced on Tuesday morning that the weekly bingo had to be cancelled.

"For the safety and comfort of our patrons we regretfully have to cancel Bingo on Jan 2nd 2018," it stated.

The cancellation is due to a potential fire risk associated with the heating system in the GAA clubhouse.

"We have been advised that activation of our heating system involved a potential fire risk and replacement parts could not be sourced in time from the Continent during the Christmas period," it said.

Bingo is expected to return at the normal time for Tuesday, January 9.

Bingo has been held in Portarlington GAA hall for the last 28 years. In 2017 the Portarlington Swimming Pool Association handed over the running of the bingo to the GAA club.

