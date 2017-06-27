Raft of new parking rules on the way in Portlaoise

A raft of changes on where people can park in Portlaoise is on the way, with the adoption of new parking Bye-Laws by councillors.

Pepper’s lane is to be fully closed to vehicles, with a bollard placed there for which only Laois County Council will have a key. It will be removed for emergency services only.

Meanwhile Jessop’s Court behind Hind’s Square, is now strictly limited to residential parking.

Double yellow lines preventing parking at any time are to be extended in places.

These include the entrance to the catholic church on the Stradbally road, and across the road from Annebrook to the entrance of the old church of Ireland school. New car parking spaces are to be placed on that side of the road, and a bus bay removed.

Double yellow lines will also be extended up Railway street as far as the Main street, and on the Southern Circular road outside both Summerhill and Aughnaharna school campuses.

A new disabled parking bay is to installed near the Odeon cinema, outside the prison officers club. Another will go near the Credit Union. Two age friendly spaces will be provided beside the Post Office.

Yellow boxes outside both The Blue Door and PJ Kavanagh’s pub are each to be replaced with a car parking space.

A parking space outside O’Loughlin’s Hotel on Main Street will be replaced with a set down area.

A taxi rank that was often used illegally for parking cars, is to be removed at Kylekiproe in Portlaoise. The footpath will now be extended to the edge of the road.

The Bye-laws went before the public from April 18 to May 17.

Among four submissions, Laois Shopping Centre has requested that a taxi rank at its front be removed and replaced with a wider path, as it is unsuitable for carparking.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald has proposed that this be first discussed with taxi drivers.

A yellow box is also to be placed outside the prison to prevent people parking and blocking the entrance.

A loading bay on Bull Lane is to be moved up to Easons, to prevent traffic jams on the lane.

The works can be amended if there are any further issues.

“If there is an issue we can come back and address it,” Director of Services over roads, Kieran Kehoe said.