Ireland's youngest priest celebrates his first mass in Portlaoise Parish

Ireland's youngest priest takes up his new position as a curate in Portlaoise Parish today.

Fr David Vard was ordained in his hometown of Newbridge by Bishop Denis Nulty of Kildare and Leighlin last month.

The ordination was a joyous occasion as Fr Vard was surrounded by his family and friends.

Fr David Vard said his first mass at 10am on Tuesday morning in St. Peter and Paul's church in Portlaoise alongside Fr John Byrne.

Speaking to the Leinster Express after his ordination, the 25-year-old said the thing he was most nervous about was learning to say mass.

"Learning to say mass is definitely one of the things I have to get better at. You don't really do it in seminary a lot. It is very different, we go to mass every day during our training and we work hard to go to mass every day during summer but it is very different doing it. It is like driving a car, you think you would be able to drive a car until you are actually in the drivers seat," he said.

Fr Paddy Byrne wished Fr David the best of luck on Twitter.

A warm welcome to @DavidVard as he begins his ministry in @PortlaoiseParis today. May he blessed with great peace. @BishopDNulty @KANDLEi — fr paddy (@frpaddybyrne) August 1, 2017

