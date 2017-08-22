Laois volunteer drivers needed to bring cancer patients to Cuisle Centre

If you have a car and free time on a Thursday, you can help cancer patients in Laois.

The Cuisle Centre for Cancer Support in Portlaoise is asking for volunteers to drive Laois patients to and from their centre, to access free support and therapies.

The 'Staying Well At Home Programme' runs every Thursday from September to December, and is available free to people with cancer who are currently living at home.

If they can get to the centre, they can avail of a complimentary therapy, group counselling, art classes, and a cuppa and a chat with other patients, all part of the programme sponsored by Laois Hospice.

"Just getting out of the house, and mixing with people at a similar stage in their treatment, is beneficial. It is good for their families too, it gives them a little break," said Mary Ruddy, a complimentary therapist at the Cuisle Centre.

However more drivers are needed to bring patients who may not be well enough to drive.

The times are around 9.30 to 10.30 in the morning, and between 2pm and 3pm, to drive to routes in Portlaoise and surrounding towns.

To volunteer, call Hillary at The Cuisle Centre, 057 8681492.