New Portlaoise secondary school to open its doors for the first time

A brand new secondary school in Portlaoise will open its doors to for the first time next week.

Dunamaise College or Coláiste Dhún Mhásc as it will be known to the students who choose to study through Irish, will open for the first time on Tuesday, August 29 at 9:00am.

Students and their parents will have a chance to meet their teachers, and have their photographs taken at 9:00am before heading into class at 9.30am.

Forty students from 10 primary schools across two counties will attend Dunamase College for the first time on the day.

Some students will be studying in the mainstream English school and some will be studying all their subjects through Irish in the aonad lán Ghaeilge.

Dunamase College will be strongly technology focused and is opening in a newly refurbished building on Railway Street Port Laoise.

The school is on Railway Street in the centre of Portlaoise town and the building has been refurbished over the summer ahead of the new school term.

