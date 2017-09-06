Turn your goals into realities with the help of Toastmasters Portlaoise

Do you want to learn how to deliver a speech like a pro? Or gain leadership skills to advance in your career? Your goals are important, and Toastmasters’ proven program can help you reach them.

Toastmasters Portlaoise say that by joining you will gain the skills to become a more confident public speaker and a stronger leader in every area of your life.

Every day, thousands of people go to Toastmasters meetings held within communities and organizations around the world. A club meeting isn’t set up like classroom. Instead, it’s a supportive group environment where people with diverse skill sets and backgrounds come together to practice their skills and exchange valuable feedback.

The club says the Toastmasters journey - from delivering speeches to acquiring leadership skills to mentoring others or even becoming a professional speaker - will lead to a place of experience and confidence from which will turn goals into realities.

Along the way, members become a part of a supportive group of people in who want to improve communication and leadership skills through practice, peer feedback and objective evaluation.

Joining also means people become part part of a worldwide organisation dedicated to supporting members and constantly improving the Toastmasters experience.

Toastmasters Portlaoise say they can help people goals to deliver many types of successful speeches, e.g.:

• Accepting Awards

• Giving Sales Pitches

• Introducing Speakers

• Presenting Awards

• Speaking to Diverse Audiences

The club says you will also learn about use of gestures and body language, as well as visual aids and props, most of which can enhance speeches.

The Portlaoise Toastmasters Club invite people to join them and take advantage of the benefits of membership and let your journey begin. We meet at the Killeshin Hotel, Dublin Road, Portlaoise the second and fourth Monday of every month September through to May at 8pm.

The first meeting of the year is on Monday, September 11 at 8 pm. What do you have to do? Turn up! First two meetings are free for guests.