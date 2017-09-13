The revamped and renamed Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise is getting its official opening

Plush €7 million makeover of what was formerly the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel.

Portlaoise's luxurious four star Midlands Park Hotel is to be officially opened later this month.

Formerly the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel, it was bought by experienced hoteliers Anthony and Colm Neville in recent years, and given a €7 million transformation, along with an extra fifty staff.

The impressive makeover including the renovation and redesign of 115 deluxe guest bedrooms. It also has a new exclusive floor of five specially designed executive suites together with an opulent and indulgent bridal suite.

The new wedding ballroom has a fairy lit backdrop, mood lit ceiling, and private reception area with garden terrace. The newly opened executive wing, including a sophisticated bridal suite with state-of-the-art luxuries.

The hotel also features the award winning Kelly’s Steakhouse Restaurant, the Triog Restaurant, an extended and transformed Charter Bar and the five star award winning Midlands Leisure Club with 22m pool.

The revamped hotel was opened last May. The official opening is being held on Friday September 29 at 5.30pm .

Anthony and Colm Neville are also owners of the popular 4 Star Riverside Park Hotel & Leisure Club in Enniscorthy and Crown Bar in Wexford.

“From my first arrival to the Hotel I have found the warmth and genuine friendliness of the people of Laois to be fully present and alive in the wonderful staff of the hotel. In hospitality, you can’t put a price on that genuine and warm welcome of the people! We as a family business are very excited to be part of the continuing story here at the hotel and we are delighted to be playing our part in the delivery of a professional and warm ‘Midlands Park’ welcome to locals and visitors alike," Colm Neville said at the opening.

See www.midlandsparkhotel.com