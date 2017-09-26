Lots of humour on the menu with Toastmasters Portlaoise

Portlaoise Toastmasters humorous competition took place on Monday night last in the Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise.

The night featured three very humorous speeches on the night from Donal Mooney, Bryan Holland and Gerard Rowney with Bryan Holland very funny and entertaining speech on “Peig Sawyers changed my life“ winning on the night.

Eoin Sweeney, Ann Duncan and Mary Killeen competing in the humorous table topics with Mary Killeen being victorious on the night. The humorous theme followed through to the audience on the night with all members and guests participating in table topics where some funny little stories were told on aliens, cooking and self driving cars to keep all entertained.

Portlaoise Toastmasters is inviting new members. If you feel nervous talking in group situations or doing any kind of public speaking? Do you have a presentation to give at work in the near future? Portlaoise Toastmasters says is the perfect place to develop your skills and build confidence in a supportive and warm environment and have fun while doing it.

The next meeting of Toastmasters will take place on Monday 9th October at 8pm in the Killeshin Hotel. If you want a fun night or find out what is involved why not pop your head in to see what it is all about.

Free admission for guests on the night.