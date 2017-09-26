Laois Tidy Towns 2017: Have you seen all of the results yet?

The 2017 Tidy Towns results were announced on Monday, September 25. Laois was well represented again this year with some fantastic prizes coming back to the county.

Congratulations to all winners and participants listed below on all of the awards, points and taking part.

All of the Tidy Towns work is done voluntarily to keep our towns and county looking its best with fantastic environmental projects.

Gold Medal Winners in Laois Sponsored by SuperValu - Gold Medal Awards of €900

Category C - Abbeyleix, Co. Laois 327 points

Silver Medal Winners in Laois Sponsored by SuperValu - Silver Medal Awards of €700

Category G - Portlaoise Co. Laois 304 points

Bronze Medal Awards of €400 Sponsored by Supervalu - Bronze Medal Awards €400

Category A - Ballacolla Co. Laois 318 points

Category B - Castletown Co. Laois 319 points

County Award €1,000 prize - Abbeyleix Co. Laois 327 points

Highly Commended - Castletown, Co. Laois 319 points

Commended - Ballacolla, Co. Laois 318

Endeavour Award in Laois €500 Sponsored by SuperValu

Cullohill, Co. Laois 287 points - 6.2963% improvement on 2016

Analysis of marks in all Laois entries:

Category A

Ballacolla 318

Emo 311

Clough 287

Cullohill 287

Killasmeestia 286

Attanagh 264

Spink 256

Pike of Rushall 233



Category B

Castletown 319

Clonaslee 316

Durrow 309

Killenard 293

Borris-in-Ossory 286

Category C

Abbeyleix 327

Stradbally 299

Mountrath 275

Rathdowney 224

Category D

Mountmellick 279

Category G

Portlaoise 304

