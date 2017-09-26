Laois Tidy Towns 2017: Have you seen all of the results yet?
Eileen Quinn congratulation the hard working Abbeylex Tidy Towns members on Monday, September 25 2017. Photo credit: Abbeyleix Facebook page.
The 2017 Tidy Towns results were announced on Monday, September 25. Laois was well represented again this year with some fantastic prizes coming back to the county.
Congratulations to all winners and participants listed below on all of the awards, points and taking part.
All of the Tidy Towns work is done voluntarily to keep our towns and county looking its best with fantastic environmental projects.
Gold Medal Winners in Laois Sponsored by SuperValu - Gold Medal Awards of €900
Category C - Abbeyleix, Co. Laois 327 points
Silver Medal Winners in Laois Sponsored by SuperValu - Silver Medal Awards of €700
Category G - Portlaoise Co. Laois 304 points
Bronze Medal Awards of €400 Sponsored by Supervalu - Bronze Medal Awards €400
Category A - Ballacolla Co. Laois 318 points
Category B - Castletown Co. Laois 319 points
County Award €1,000 prize - Abbeyleix Co. Laois 327 points
Highly Commended - Castletown, Co. Laois 319 points
Commended - Ballacolla, Co. Laois 318
Endeavour Award in Laois €500 Sponsored by SuperValu
Cullohill, Co. Laois 287 points - 6.2963% improvement on 2016
Analysis of marks in all Laois entries:
Category A
Ballacolla 318
Emo 311
Clough 287
Cullohill 287
Killasmeestia 286
Attanagh 264
Spink 256
Pike of Rushall 233
Category B
Castletown 319
Clonaslee 316
Durrow 309
Killenard 293
Borris-in-Ossory 286
Category C
Abbeyleix 327
Stradbally 299
Mountrath 275
Rathdowney 224
Category D
Mountmellick 279
Category G
Portlaoise 304
