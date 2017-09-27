Laois student earns €20,000 scholarship from Naughton Foundation

A graduate of Scoil Chríost Rí in Portlaoise has been awarded one of the top scholarships in Ireland.

Ciara Burke received the top results in the school in the Leaving Certificate this year and has been awarded one of 36 Naughton Foundation scholarships in the country.

The Scholarship worth €20,000 was presented to Ciara on Saturday, September 23 by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Trinity College Dublin.

The Naughton Scholarships promote the study of engineering, science and technology and are awarded to students who want to pursue these subjects at third level education in Ireland.

The scholarship particularly focuses on students applying to study STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) related subjects.

Principal of Scoil Chríost Rí, Helen O'Donnell, congratulated Ciara when the Leaving Cert results came out on receiving the top results in the school.

“Congratulations to our top performer Ciara Burke with over 600 points, exceptional student, excelled in her exams particularly in three science subjects where she achieved three H1s," Principal O'Donnell said.

When choosing trustees of the scholarship, The Naughton Foundation give preference to candidates who achieve the highest combined results in the Leaving Certificate in the Applicable Subjects Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Physics and Chemistry, Biology, Engineering, Agricultural Science, Technology and Design and Communication Graphics.

Ciara's excellent results have now helped her to achieve her place University College Dublin through one the top scholarships in the country.

Scoil Chríost Rí shared the news on Twitter, congratulating the past pupil.

So proud of Ciara Burke our most recent Naughton scholarship winner #bestresults in Laois @Stem subjects @LCert2017 @ceist1 congrats Ciara pic.twitter.com/zW9IZwjETW — Scoil Chriost Ri (@ScoilChriostRi1) September 26, 2017

The school has a fantastic reputation for successful applicants as graduate Joanne Parker was awarded the honour in 2013 and Rachel Costello was awarded the scholarhip towards her studies in Computer Science and Language at Trinity College Dublin in 2014.