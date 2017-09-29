VOTE: Mizzoni's Portlaoise shortlisted in Just Eat National Takeaway Awards

Mizzoni's restaurant and takeaway in Portlaoise is a firm favourite among Laois people and it has been shortlisted in the National Just Eat Takeaway Awards 2017.

Mizzoni's is probably best-known for its delicious pizzas, crispy chicken goujons and all-day fry ups and they now need Laois to get behind them in the competition.

This is the only restaurant in Laois to make it this far in the competition and they are celebrating by running regular giveaways on their Facebook page.

The Just Eat National Takeaway Awards reward Takeaway Restaurant excellence in Ireland.

This is a chance for Laois to celebrate a local takeaway hero.

You can get n board and vote for Mizzoni's here.

Voting on the shortlist is open until October 9 and the winners will be announced on October 17.

You have to vote in all of the categories for the vote to go through for Mizzoni's and you have to give a name and valid email address at the end.