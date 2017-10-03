All welcome to the Portlaoise Bridge Club as new season gets underway

The Portlaoise Bridge Club season is here again with sessions every Monday and Thursday evenings.

The results for the first night on Monday, October 2: N/S 1st John Cushen & Mark Bastow, 2nd Jim Fingleton and Margaret Nee, Gross Kevin Kennedy & Joe Hynan,E/W 1st Gretta Gavin & Sandie Flynn, 2nd Celia & Dave Downes, Gross Eileen Fingleton & Damien Nee.

The club says all are welcome to come along and enjoy the friendship and exciting competitive bridge.

Bridge commences at 7.30pm sharp in the Sue Ryder Centre Kilminchy with bi-weekly sessions except for Bank Holidays Mondays.