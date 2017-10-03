Portlaoise coffee morning for Dyslexia Association

Bright Sparks Learning Centre will be hosting a Coffee morning this Friday, October 6 at 10.30am in the Parish Centre, Portlaoise.

All proceeds will go to the Dyslexia Association of Ireland to aid them in providing information and support services for people with Dyslexia.

Everyone is welcome to attend!

The Bright Sparks Team will be on hand to answer any questions you have about Dyslexia.