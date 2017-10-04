Laois Minister and TD pay tribute to Portlaoise's Hesh McCormack who 'fought for the poor'

Laois TDs, Minister Charlie Flanagan and Brian Stanley have paid tribute to the late Joe Hesh McCormack who died this week.

The Minister for Justice and Equality told the Leinster Express that himself and his father Oliver J Flanagan had both been friends with the former town Mayor of Portlaoise who died this week.

"I would like to pay tribute to Joe Hesh McCormack who I knew all my life. He was a great character and was an old style politician. He spent all is life fighting for better conditions for the poor, vulnerable and underprivileged not only in Portlaoise but for the county of Laois. He highlighted many issues and brought many to the attention of the Government.

"I enjoyed old style political banter with the Hesh but he was never a man to hold grudges. After a meeting the Hesh was always first up to say 'nothing personal' and we got on with our business. I enjoyed him - we were friends," he said.

The Mountmellick native concluded by remarking on how proud the Hesh was to be from Portlaoise.

"He was a townie and very proud of it. He wore it on his sleeve," said Minister Flanagan.

Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley also served alongside the former Mayor.

"I served on Portlaoise Town Council with Joe "Hesh" McCormack up to 2004. Joe was a passionate public representative and a colourful character.

"He always held firmly to his position on any issue, in particular on religious matters. Hesh is part of a well respected Portlaoise family and I extend my deepest sympathy to them on his passing," said the Sinn Féin TD.

The Hesh was recalled as 'A loving, compassionate man' at his Portlaoise Funeral Mass celebrated in SS Peter & Paul's Church on Wednesday, October 4.

