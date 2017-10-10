Laois natives from Portlaoise in the running for prestigious Irish Australian business awards

Two Laois people are among the "best and brightest" Irish people who are in the running to win awards at the Irish Australian Chamber of Commerce Awards.

Sinead Keane from Sheffield Cross, Portlaoise and daughter of Ann and Frank is on the shortlist in the Irish Australian Business Awards 2017 People's Choice Award as is Aidan Coleman who is also from the town.

Aidan hails from from Colliers Lane where his parents John and Kay still live. He told the Leinster Express that he had a wonderful upbringing in the 'town', great memories and still friends still from my time CBS Portlaoise.

Aidan played football and hurling for the town with his brother Enda. He left for Sydney with my now wife Sharon, nee Rooney, of Clonaslee GAA fame in 2002 and have been making a life for themselves in Sydney with two young girls Ellie and Keira.

"We're looking forward to getting home to the Town and to Clonaslee at Christmas and we try to get back at least every two years," he said.

Aidan says he is very active in the Irish community in Sydney and is involved in New South Wales GAA, mentoring of young Irish expats.

Aidan is Chief Technology Officer on the executive managment team of Charter House in Australia his nomination is for leadership in tech innovation here. Charter Hall Group is one ofAustralia’s leading property groups, with a total managed property portfolio of $19.8 billion.

Read about Sinead below picture of Aidan Coleman and wife Sharon.

In 2010 Sinead Keane commenced as a Registered Nurse in Surgical Services at St Vincent’s Private Hospital Sydney. She is dedicated to both patient and staff safety.

Accoding to the nomination her dedication stems from her genuine desire to improve quality and safety for patients, families and staff in healthcare. Sinead’s personal and professional values and beliefs align with the Mission and Values of St Vincent’s Health Australia.

Her brother Daniel is well known in Laois as a result of his work as a planning expert.

Sinead is an integral part of the management Nursing Team within the Surgical Services and is nominated in the Young Professional Category of the Peoples Choice awards.

Professional Biog of Sinead Keane

Biog of Aidan Coleman

I arrived in Australia in 2002 with my degree from the University of Limerick in my back pocket and couple of years experience to-boot! Since then, I've spent the last 15 years building a career in a technology to a point where I am now a recognized technology leader in Australia, with a significant track record for delivering technology-enabled change that has contributed directly to commercial outcomes in both digital media and commercial property / realestate industries.

My last 6 years have been in Property and Real Estate, where I have lead the digital transformation at both Charter Hall Group (now) and previously at the Stockland Group.

As Chief Technology Office and Head of Business Transformation, I am a key member of the EXCO at Charter Hall providing leadership and direction for all strategic & operational technology activities. Charter Hall are a $20Bn+ commercial real estate business managing approx. 400 assets across Retail, Office, Industrial / Logistics and Hospitality sectors.

I am an active contributor to the health of technology innovation globally, representing Australia on the advisory board for the ‘Realcomm’ global real estate innovation think-tank, also I lead the Commercial stream of the Business Council of Australia ‘Innovation Nation’ initiative. I provide coaching an mentoring to a Sydney based Irish founder led start-up called NuaMedia, helping them to develop and execute strategy, business plans and create scale as a young Irish-Australian business.

Along the way I'm proud to have developed and mentored some wonderful people (both within Irish community and outside) and am currently an active mentor in the the ‘Women in Property’ PCA program as well as the IACC mentoring program. I'm also proud to have been able to contribute to the 'grass roots' Irish community here in Sydney through my coaching and mentoring role with NSW GAA.

I'm very proud to be an Irishman in corporate Australia and try to both represent and contribute to the Irish community at every available opportunity. For putting the Irish flag on the top of Australian tech thought leadership - I'm seeking your nomination!!

