Ed Sheeran's loop pedal inspiration, Gary Dunne, Laois festival homecoming

Gary Dunne is one of Laois's finest music exports and he is preparing for a homecoming this November.

Born and bred here in the heartland, Gary has carved out an impressive career for himself in music internationally, with a strong base in London.

Gary is well-known for showing Ed Sheeran how to use a loop pedal with the famous quote from Ed being; "The reason I use a loop pedal now is 'cos I saw Gary Dunne use a loop pedal. I was just blown away".

Gary will be coming back to Laois this November for the Leaves Festival of Writing and Music.

The moment will be even sweeter for the family as Gary will share the limelight of the event with his mother, Denise Curtin Dunne.

Denise published her own book 'Heartland' in August this year. Family, people and places are at the heart of the book of poetry which Denise has said celebrates life.

Excited to be returning to Laois to play this festival. Additionally special to be sharing the bill with the mammy. pic.twitter.com/rXlRrgAg0t — Gary Dunne (@GaryDunne) October 11, 2017

The festival will run from November 7-12 with a number of events running in Emo Court and the Dunamase Arts Centre.

The annual festival celebrates the diversity and richness in today’s literary, music, theatre and film scene.

