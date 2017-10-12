ESB electricity supply will be cut off next weekend in Laois

ESB Networks have issued a notice of interruption to the electricity supply at Lower Main Street, Portlaoise next weekend.

The electricity supply is set to be cut off in order to improve the quality of supply on Sunday, October 22 from 07:00 to 08:00.

ESB has said that these times are approximate and planned interruptions may be cancelled without prior notice due to unforeseen circumstances.

