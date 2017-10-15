Portlaoise primary school closed for Hurricane Ophelia

Hurricane Ophelia has forced the closure of a large Laois primary school in Portlaoise.

The principle of Portlaoise Educate Together National School Sineád Ahern has contacted parents to inform them that the school would not open.

"There will be no school tomorrow due to the dangerous weather conditions forecast. We have a duty of care to the children and felt it is safest to remain closed.

"Although Laois is currently on category Orange alert, highest winds are forecast between 12 noon and 2pm tomorrow when our children would be travelling home.

"The Department of Education's latest statement indicated that in making their decisions Boards of Management err on the side of caution. A text message has been sent to parents. Stay safe tomorrow everyone and we'll see you all as normal on Tuesday morning," said a post from Ms Ahern on the school's facebook page.

Schools around the country, particularly in with red weather warnings in place are closing on Monday.

Many people are now wondering if schools in Laois will remain open with the strength of Ophelia unknown.

The Department of Education has advised school to have a plan in place if the alert level is raised to red during the school day. More here

A status orange weather warning is in place for Laois tomorrow and Laois County Council has issued safety advice.

Met Éireann has confirmed that Ophelia is the most powerful hurricane to have ever been this far east in the Atlantic on record.

