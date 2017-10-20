Teddy sleep over for kids in Portlaoise Library

Portlaoise Library is the venue for a special Teddy Bear Sleepover in November.

The Library says that for one night only the teddy bears will be taking over the library, so to all the children, don’t forget to bring your Bear!

The sleep over takes place on Thursday, November 2 from 5.30pm for ages 3-9years.

Meanwhile, the Children’s Book Club takes place on Friday 27 October at 3.30pm. Suitable for 8-12 years.

Booking essential.

For more information about any Library events, feel free to contact the library on 057 8622333 or you can email: laoislibrary@laoiscoco.ie