“Altruism” is the word at Portlaoise Toastmasters

Portlaoise Toastmasters took place on Monday 23rd October in the Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise.

Eoin Sweeney, toastmaster for the night, welcomed the five guests and it was an added bonus that they all contributed in small little way on the night to enhance their own confidence and help them overcome their fear of public speaking.

The very interesting word for the night was “Altruism” meaning disinterested and selfless concern for the well being of others.

The night featured three excellent speeches from Maree O’Sullivan with her speech “Looking at the Brightside”, Jimmy Fitzpatrick with his storytelling of “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” while only new to the club Deirdre O’Sullivan gave an excellent ice breaker about how she managed to end up in lovely Portlaoise from the beautiful scenic town of Killarney.

The table topics session received a recommendation to read the book “The purpose driven life” by Rick Warren.

Bryan Holland represented the club in the Humorous speech competition Divisional final in Clonmel on Sunday 22nd October and represented one of those very proudly just missing out on progressing to the next stage.

Now do you feel nervous talking in group situations or doing any kind of public speaking? Do you have a presentation to give at work in the near future?

Portlaoise Toastmasters is the perfect place to develop your skills and build confidence in a supportive and warm environment and have fun while doing it.

The next meeting of Toastmasters will take place on Monday 13th November at 8pm in the Killeshin Hotel so if you want a fun night or find out what is involved why not pop your head in to see what it is all about.

Free admission for guests on the night.