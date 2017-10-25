Poll results: If a march was organised to save Portlaoise A&E would you go?

The Leinster Express ran an online poll for four hours on Wednesday, October 25 asking our readers “If a march was organised to save Portlaoise A&E would you go?”.

HAVE YOUR VOTE IN THE POLL HERE - an update of votes will be done 24 hours after the poll.

Hundreds of people voted in the poll with 97 percent saying they would march in a protest to save Portlaoise A&E.

Three percent of voters said that they would not take part in march to save Portlaoise A&E.

Thousands of people engaged with the post on Facebook and some people left comments sharing their thoughts.

“Just tell me where and when and if I can bring my 2 dogs a husky and Alsatian”

“We marched before for the oncology unit. Look where it got us.”

“Yes and I'd make sure my family came also.”

“Yes. Unfortunately I have marched to save our hospital since I was a child in the Seventies and am disgusted that yet again our Government are trying once again to downgrade Portlaoise. Time and again it had been shown that the services in our hospital need to be expanded not reduced. We have had the largest increase in population averaged over the lady 2 Censuses and still we are not big enough.”

An emergency public meeting is being held on Wednesday, October 25 at 8pm in The Midlands Park Hotel to discuss the recent leaked plan to downgrade A&E services at Portlaoise Hospital.

Leaked 'Strategic' plan finally confirms Portlaoise hospital downgrade.

Minister Simon Harris responds to Leinster Express on leak of downgrade plan for Portlaoise hospital.

Staggering 200,000 patients present to A&Es in Portlaoise and Dublin / Midlands hospitals.