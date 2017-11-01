Portlaoise housing estate trees pose a danger

The entrance to Triogue Manor in Portlaoise is an ideal spot for antisocial behaviour, with untamed undergrowth a possible hiding place for muggers or miscreants.

So suggested Cllr Jerry Lodge at the recent meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District, during a discussion prompted by a motion proposed by Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley.

Cllr Dwane Stanley requested the owner of the derelict house adjacent to the entrance of Triogue Manor Estate to cut the bushes and growth at the front of the site. She also requested the owner of the vacant site at the end of the above estate to secure the fencing around the site to make it safe.

She said there was an awful lot of bushes and overgrowth at the entrance to Triogue Manor which obscured visibility, as well as dangerous branches sticking out.

Concerning the vacant site at the bottom of the estate, Cllr Dwane Stanley said the fence around the site was completely down and there was a gap near the foundations where a child could get through. She said she was asking the owner to put back up the fence and make the site safe.

She suggested that perhaps the council could buy the land and build houses on it.

Supporting the motion, Cllr Jerry Lodge said that there were trees intruding onto the footpath, which could be intimidating as people could be hiding in the bushes. There was also an issue with litter in the area, he said.

“It’s an ideal area for antisocial behaviour,” he said.

In response to Cllr Dwane Stanley’s motion, a written reply was furnished to the meeting from Ms Deirdre Hunt, of the planning department.

She said a site inspection is being carried out and land registry and mapping of the property/site is being prepared on foot of the inspection. The required letters and notices will issue to the registered owner/interested parties in accordance with the derelict sites act 1990 thereafter.