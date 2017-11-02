Get your smartest friends together for the annual Portlaoise Christmas Lights table quiz!

Every year, the people of Portlaoise give their time, energy and money to light up the town in true Christmas fashion.

The annual Downtown Portlaoise fundraiser is becoming a huge event every year. This year is no different and in order to have Christmas Lights the committee needs local support once again.

If you fancy a good table quiz this week, head along to Kavanagh's Pub in Portlaoise on Thursday night, November 2 to raise funds for the Christmas lights.

This beautiful picture shows how the lights really make a difference to help the down sparkle and it couldn't be done without the donations from the community.

Ask your most knowledgable friends and family to team up and take part on Thursday. A table of 4 is €40 and the event starts at 8.30pm. There will also be a raffle with lots of brilliant prizes to be won on the night.

Stay up to date with the event on Facebook here.

