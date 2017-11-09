Artisan Christmas Market at The Store Yard Portlaoise

A beautiful artisan Christmas market is coming to Portlaoise this November.

The Store Yard in Portlaoise is hosting an artisan market ahead of the festive season which will showcase the best quality artisan foods, wines, cheese, knitwear, fashion for men and women, handmade jewellery, pottery, books and much more.

There will be over 20 stalls for shoppers to wander around and take in the festive spirit in artisan style.

The market will take place in The Store Yard, Kea-Lew Business Park, Mountrath Rd, Portlaoise on November 24, 25 and 26.

Gather up the family and friends for a day out to appreciate some of the best quality products around all in one place.

