Santa Claus is coming to 'The Town' - Christmas Fair Portlaoise

The Portlaoise Christmas Market is back on Main Street this November with Santa Claus paying a special visit to Laois for the big day.

This year's Downtown Portlaoise event will feature over 60 festive food and craft stalls which is sure to be a perfect opportunity to pick up some Christmas gifts and fare.

The festive atmosphere will be added to on the day by lots of carol singing from local groups.

Of course there will be a special visit. The organisers have persuaded Santa Claus to take some time out from his hectic schedule to turn on Portlaoise's Christmas lights.

His estimated time of arrival is 2pm but that will depend on whether his sleigh has the wind behind it on the way from the North Pole. In any case the the spin down to Laois should be good training for Rudolf, Prancer and the other reindeers who might be just a bit rusty after a year out of action.

One lucky child is set to get the chance to turn on the lights with Fr Christmas on Main St at around 4.30pm.

Before the lights are turned on the there will be Santa Fun Run at 3pm. Registration in O'Loughlin's Hotel for the run is from 2.30pm.

Other attractions include

- a chance to meet some animals like lizards/ rabbits

- face painting, balloon modelling

- and much much more...

Stay tuned to the Leinster Express and Portlaoise Downtown for more information.

The market takes place on Sunday, November 26 from 11am - 7pm.

The event is organised by Downtown Portlaoise traders with the support of Laois County Council and Laois Hire.