People First Credit Union AGM in Abbeyleix

The People First Credit Union Annual General Meeting will take place in Abbeyleix in December.

Portlaoise Gospel Choir will perform ahead of the meeting at 7.15pm and the meeting will begin at 8pm sharp.

The Credit Union was established in 1969 and there are now circa 36,000 of us. People First Credit Union consists of branches in Portlaoise, Abbeyleix, Stradbally and Athy.

The purpose of the Credit Union is to provide the public with good financial services, designed around your needs, mainly in the area of loans and savings.

The meeting will be held in the Abbeyleix Manor Hotel on December 18.

The public continue to have an input into the improvement of these services and we shape the general development of the Credit Union.

The funds saved stay within the community and provide people in Laois with loans - there are no outside shareholders or interests.

A Board of Directors is elected every year at the Annual General Meeting in December, to set policy, direct and control the Credit Union.

The Board elects a Chair, Vice Chair and Secretary.

