Portlaoise Pantomime Group's 34th production is 'Beauty and the Beast'

Portlaoise Pantomime Group will present their 34th Annual Production

“Beauty and the Beast – The Panto” in the Dunamaise Arts Centre from January 20th to January 27th 2018 (inclusive).

As in previous years with their reputation for hugely entertaining productions of song, dance, comedy and laughter for all ages, this year should be no exception.

This year's tale is “Beauty and the Beast – The Panto” and with the usual little turns and twists here and there and with a visit or two to some eerie and scary places, foreign parts and even with some animal encounters, some strange characters and also some happy places with a few surprises along the way and, as always, everybody should live happily ever after.

With Director Paul Norton on his second visit to Portlaoise Panto, Musical Director, Niall Mulpeter and Choreographer Julieanne McNamara on her first season with the group and with a cast of over fifty (including a junior chorus of fourteen and 20 Transition Year students from local secondary schools), rehearsals are now in full swing for what promises to be a spectacular start to the New Year for all panto lovers.

The production features a superb chorus, senior and junior dancers all playing their parts of villagers, towns people, and many more, all contributing in no small way to the continuity of the actions and antics of all the main characters.

The cast of characters who feature is a as follows:

Prince Donald Junior/The Beast and Principal Boy (Cian Mac Gearailt), Belle Rosa Tralee , Principal Girl (Julia Cahill), Wicked Witch Carabose, The Evil One, (Sophie Corder) Granny Grumble, The Dame (Damien Halpin) Potty Peter, Belle’s Dad and Audience Friend (Rory Chadwick) Conor McGregor, The Local Egoist Type, (Christy Bannon) Lord Donald, A Trump Like King, (Jay Richie) Lady Melania, Fussy Queen Type, (Jayne Louise Kelly) Spicer, Lord Donald’s Manservant, (Richard Mansworth) Silly Sally, The Hotel Maid (Vikki Byrne) Nettle /Jose A Goon and a Mexican , Double trouble (Katelyn Dempsey) and Thorn / Juan Another Goon and a Mexican, more Double Trouble ( Helen Flynn).

As ever the Portlaoise Pantomime Group are looking forward to seeing everyone in the New Year and hope the audiences will enjoy watching as much as they enjoy bringing it to life.

“Beauty and the Beast – The Panto” runs from January, Saturday 20th to Saturday 27th, with matinees on Saturday 20th, Sunday 21st, and Saturday 27th, at 2.30pm (sharp) and nightly at 8pm in the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

Tickets are now available from the Dunamaise Box Office, visit

www.dunamaise.ie or phone 05786 63355 (ask about special rate for Group Bookings of 10 (ten) or more from Saturday 20th January to Monday 22nd January only.

Usual concessions will also apply for the same period with all tickets full price from Tuesday, January 23rd.

Early booking is advised as this event sells out almost immediately.

Pantomime tickets make ideal Christmas gifts