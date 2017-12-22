Burst water mains in Portlaoise may affect supply to homes
Water shortage in Portlaoise
A burst water main in Portlaoise is affecting supply to some residents in the town today.
Irish Water has reported a burst water main in Portlaoise that may affect supply to a group of housing estates on the Dublin road in the town.
#IWLaois: Repairs to a burst main may affect supply to Colliers Lane, Portlaoise and surrounds until 5pm today. Please retweet.— Irish Water Care (@IWCare) December 22, 2017
