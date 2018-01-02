Easter eggs and communion dresses already in Portlaoise shops

Try not to choke on your leftover turkey curry today, but Tescos in Laois Shopping Centre Portlaoise has already got their Easter Eggs on the shelves, today January 2 2018.

"Ah here, I've seen it all now," one shopper said in disgust to the Leinster Express in the shop, staring at the shelves packed with Easter eggs.

Also thinking ahead, at least three months ahead, Dunnes Stores in the Kyle Centre is displaying a range of communion dresses and suits.

What do you think? Too soon?

Easter Sunday falls on April Fools Day, April 1 this year.

