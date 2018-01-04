Busy schools road in Portlaoise is closed for water leak repairs

A Portlaoise road on which five primary schools are sited, is closed to traffic this week while Irish Water carry out water leak repairs.

The Southern Circular Route is closed from the roundabout at Portlaoise Retail Park, up to the roundabout at the entrance to Aghnaharna housing estate.

On the road are the Summerhill school campus, with three schools Portlaoise Educate Together NS, Maryborough NS, and Gael Scoil Phort Laoise, and the Holy Family Campus.

Between them over 2,200 children converge on the busy road on school days.

Schools are due to resume on Monday January 8, but the roadworks are scheduled to be completed by tomorrow night Friday January 5.

The Roads Authority of Laois County Council gave notification on December 21 of the road closure, “for the purpose of leak repairs”.

They stated that the road would close at 8am each morning and be reopened after 8pm each night. The closure is from Tuesday January 2 to Friday January 5 2018.

Below is a map given by Laois County Council with alternative routes.



