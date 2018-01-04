Heartwarming words from a cancer survivor to the Cuisle Centre in Portlaoise

The Cuisle Centre in Portlaoise is a warm welcoming oasis for people coping with cancer, offering therapies, courses and an understanding ear, at no fee.

This January they have received a heartwarming letter from a client thanking them for their care.

“What a lovely testimonial we received," the centre said.

The testimonial reads as follows.

“I first became aware of the Cuisle Centre when I was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer early in 2017. Like many people in that situation, I needed help and support but didn’t know where to turn to initially. Aside from the practical elements you also have the emotional aspect to contend with. You are not thinking clearly. You don't know what the future might bring. You crave guidance and direction,” the person said.

They described the help given by the centre's director, Nurse Stella Moran, and her dedicated team.



“This is where Stella and her team excelled for me and my family. We were provided with practical tools to help us organise and plan our activities. We were provided with reflexology sessions to prepare my body for chemotherapy. We continue to receive excellent counselling support which is a wonderful way of providing a forum to air my worries and concerns and to receive expert guidance as I struggle to come to terms with the mental aspects of my journey.

“Above all the calm, professional, and understanding approach of the staff, provided in a tranquil setting is a welcome relief from the ongoing worries associated with any cancer diagnosis.

The patient had positive news on their own health.



“A year on and having overcome a major operation and extensive chemotherapy, I have now received the the all clear and am officially in remission. I will be monitored for the next 5 years but this news allows me the opportunity to reflect on a whirlwind year and plan again for the future. As I do so I will continue to rely on the excellent support mechanism provided by the Cuisle Centre.”

The Cuisle Centre first began offering cancer care back in 2004, now with its own dedicated building opposite Portlaoise hospital on the Block Road. A professional team provide support to patients and families at an important time in their lives, focusing not only on the physical needs of the patient but also on the social, spiritual and emotional aspects of their cancer diagnosis.

They rely on fundraising for their services. See their website www.cuislecentre.com