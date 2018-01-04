Portlaoise water mains pipe under repair was leaking millions of litres a month

A water mains that is undergoing extensive repairs this week in Portlaoise, was leaking a biblical 200,000 litres of water a day, enough to fill Portlaoise swimming pool every two days.

This week the leak under the Southern Circular Route in Aghnaharna is being repaired by Laois County Council staff as agents for Irish Water, with the works scheduled while schools are shut for Christmas holidays. The road is closed from 8am to 8pm each day until Friday night January 5. Details and diversion map here.

Irish Water have confirmed details of the leak, which was losing up to 6 million litres of water a month. If it was left unrepaired for a year, it had the potential to lose 73 million litres of drinking water from the system.

"Irish Water and its agent Laois County Council were aware that there was a large leak in this area from the high readings on the district meters in the area. We were unable to turn the water off to locate the leak as it would have resulted in a large water outage for many customers. Surveys were carried out on the water network in the area and a number of additional valves were installed that enabled us to isolate the leak and locate it. The large leak is located on 400 mm water main.

They explained that it was planned while schools were off, with five primary schools on the road.

"Due to the size and location of the leak the repair was planned for a time when there is less traffic using the road in order to minimise disruption to our customers in Portlaoise. These works are expected to be completed by the end of this week," Irish Water said.

"Fixing this leak will save a large volume of water and is expected to make at least an additional 200,000 litres of water per day available to customers in Portlaoise. Ensuring this volume of water remains in the water network and is not lost through leakage ensures that the network will have the water capacity needed to support the daily water demand for Portlaoise and will be taken into account when applications are made for new connections and developments. It is a priority for Irish Water to find and fix leaks to ensure that the volume of water lost through leakage is reduced and that the network has the water needed to support communities," they said.

They have thanked their customers for patience during the roadworks.

"We thank customers for their patience while we carry out the repair on this water main and wish to reassure them that the repair crew is working hard to repair the leak as quickly as possible," Irish Water said.

Irish Water have tips on their website for householders to save water. Read them here.

