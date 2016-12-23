Deaths in Laois - December 23, 2016

Noel Conroy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, December 22 of Noel Conroy of Beladd, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Rita and father of Colette, Angela, Michael and Emer. Deeply regretted by his family, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Maria, brothers Fint and Paddy, sisters Carmel, Mary, Delores and Ena, grandchildren, Craig, Alison and David, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday. Removal at 11.15am on Friday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.



Gerald Feeney - Dublin and Stradbally

The death took place on Thursday December 22 of Gerald (Gerry) Feeney of Portmarnock, Dublin and formerly of Stradbally. Peacefully.

Deeply regretted by his wife Geraldine (nee Geoghegan), sons Gerald and Tiernán, daughter Olwyn, Gerald's fiancée Sinead, Tiernán's partner Sorcha, brothers and sisters, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing this Friday at home. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Anne's Church, Portmarnock arriving for 10am Funeral Mass followed immediately thereafter by burial in Fingal Cemetery.

Mai O'Riordan - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, December 22 of Mai O'Riordan (née Phelan) of Avalon, Davitt Road, Mountmellick and formerly of Inistioge, Kilkenny.



Peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Des. Deeply regretted by her sons Diarmuid, Michael and Mark, daughter Hilary, daughters-in-law Anne, Mary and Vicky and son-in-law Alan, grandchildren Aisling, Emma, Deirdre, Niamh, Amy and Hannah, sisters Betty Dillon, Wexford and Kathleen Baird, Kilkenny, sister-in-law Nettie Murphy, U.S.A., nephews, nieces and a large ciecle of relatives and friends and neighbours.

Reposing in her home from 3pm on Friday. Removal on Friday evening at 6.40pm to St. Joseph's Church, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Jack Hunt - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, December 21 of Jack Hunt of Emmet Terrace, Mountmellick.

Formerly of Acragar, Mountmellick and Kilcooney and Kilcavan and of recent years resided in the care of the staff of Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise.

Deeply regretted by his brother Tim, sister-in-law Mary and his two nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Thursday evening from 8pm. Recital of the rosary at 9pm. Prayers in the funeral home on Friday morning at 11am. Removal to St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial after in St. Mary's Cemetery, Clonaghadoo.

Dan Dunne - Ballyfin

The death took place on Wednesday December 21 of Dan Dunne of Clonurk, Ballyfin.

Peacefully at The Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his wife Loretta, son John Joe, daughters Maura, Ann and Geraldine, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Geraldine's home (Clonurk) from 3pm on Thursday. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving at St. Fintan's Church, Ballyfin on Friday morning for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial after in St. Fintan's Cemetery.



Andrew Poole - Rosenallis

The death took place on Monday, December 19 of Andrew (Andy) Poole of Rosenallis village.

Suddendly at his residence. Predeceased by his father James. Deeply regretted by his mother Rita, brothers Martin and Leonard, sister-in-law Caroline, nephews Liam and Tom, cousins, relatives, and friends.

Reposing at his home from 12 noon Wednesday with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday from his home to St. Brigid's Church, Rosenallis, for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Rosenallis.



Denis Cahill - Ratheniska

The death took place on Sunday, December 18 of Denis (Dinny) Cahill of Kyle Valley Ratheniska, Portlaoise.

Tragically. Beloved son of Richard and Julieka and much loved brother of Lily. Deeply regretted by his family, granny Mary, aunts and uncles, Jamie, Elizabeth, Martina, Joleene, Paddy, Séan, Steve, Alice, Lisa, Brian, Jill and Dick, nieces Katie and Ciara, nephews James, Dale and James, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 2pm with rosary recital on Tuesday evening at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to the Holy Cross Church Ratheniska for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.