Deaths in Laois - December 26, 2016

Richard O'Rourke - Ballyfin

The death took place on Sunday, December 25 of Richard (Dick) O'Rourke of Campclone, Ballyfin.



Peacefully on Christmas morning. Predeceased by his daughter Fiona. Deeply regretted by his wife Bridie, sons Damien and Patrick and daughters Therese, Colette, Derval and Grainne, grandchildren Kevin, Niamh, Aine, Sinead, Sean, Aoife, Micheal, Ciaran, Padraig, Aoibheann, Cathal and Cormac, brother Bernard (Waterford), sisters Margaret Buckley (Canada), Sarah Geoghegan (Acragar Mountmellick) and Kathleen (Cornwall) sons-in- law Vincent and Liam, daughters-in-law Siobhann and Triona, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in his home from 4pm on St. Stephen's Day. Recital of the rosary at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Fintan's Church, Ballyfin, arriving for 11am Requiem Mass, Burial afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery.



Jack Boylan - Portarlington

The death took place on Sunday, December 25 of Jack Boylan of Spa Street, Portarlington.



Late E.S.B. Peacefully at St Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick. Deeply regretted by his wife Pat, son Michael, daughters Susan and Patricia, brothers Paddy and Seamus, sister Jean ,son-in-law Seamus, daughter-in-law Sharon, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. ​

​Reposing at his residence Tuesday from 3pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday at 9.30 am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery.

Margaret Leahy - Shanahoe

The death took place on Friday, December 23 of Margaret Leahy (née Brophy) of Killeaney, Shanahoe.

Deeply regretted by her sons Richard and Terry, daughters-in-law Valery and Marie, brothers Tommy and Jimmy nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home. Removal on Monday morning (St. Stephen's Day) to St. Brigid's Church, Shanahoe, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by Burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Gerard Conroy - Killenard and Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, December 23 of Gerard (Gerry) Conroy of Killenard, Portarlington and formerly of Derrycloney, Mountmellick.

Peacefully in his home in Killenard. Retired Clerk of Works, Laois County Council. Deeply regretted by his wife Mary Olive, brother David (Derrycloney), sister Loretta Dunne (Clonurk, Ballyfin), nephews, neices, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins and extended family, and a large circle of friends.

Funeral arriving at St. John's Church, Killenard, this Saturday evening at 5pm. Requiem Mass on St. Stephen's Day at 2pm Burial afterwards in St. John's adjoining cemetery.

Mary Carroll - Mountrath

The death took place on Friday, December 23 of Mary Carroll (née Doheny) of Lacca, Mountrath.

At St. Vincent's Hospital Mountmellick. Beloved wife of the late Billy, deeply regretted by her sons Billy and Pat, daughters Diana, Mary and Ann, grandchildren, brothers, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home Mountrath from 8pm this Friday evening, with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Monday evening (St. Stephen's Day) at 6.30pm to St. Fergal's Church, Camross, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am, followed by Burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Bridget Denton - Portarlington

The death took place on Friday, December 23 of Bridget (Bridie) Denton (née Power) of Lough, Portarlington.

Peacefully at Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington. Deeply regretted by her husband Albert, son Barry, daughter Ann, sisters, Pat and Judy, daughter-in-law Jackie, son-in-law Terry, grandchildren, great-granchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Nursing Home on Monday (St Stephen's Day) from 6:30pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuedsay at 9:40am travelling via Lough arriving St John's Church Killenard, for Requiem Mass at 10:30 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.