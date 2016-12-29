Deaths in Laois - December 29, 2016

Ann Dunne - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, December 29 of Ann Dunne of 5 Emmett Street, Mountmellick.



At the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home from 7pm on Friday. Recital of the Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

Edward Phelan - Mountrath

The death took place on Thursday, December 29 of Edward (Ned) Phelan of Clonincurragh, Mountrath.

Atthe Midalnds Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, in his 99th year, surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his wife Frances and father of Tom, Mary, Eddie, Frances, Geraldine, Joe, Sarah and Margaret, his 32 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchilden, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home this Thursday evening from 7pm, with Rosary at 9pm, also Rosary on Friday night at 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Edmund's Church, Castletown, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.



Arthur Nicholas Corbett

The death took place on Wednesday, December 28 of Arthur Nicholas Corbett of Howth, Abbey Braney, Wexford, Laois, Dublin and Tipperary



Peacefully in his 94th year in the care of the staff of Brookhaven nursing home, Ballyragget.

Beloved husband of the late Oonagh and father of the late Theo. Deeply regretted by his daughters Sue (Smithwick) and Jenny (Kent), son Burke, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11.30am in the Church of the Holy Spirit, Youghalarra, Newtown, Nenagh, followed by burial in Castletown Cemetery.

James Slemon - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, December 27 of James Slemon of Fieldbrook, Portlaoise, and formerly Crinkle, Birr.

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr, on Thursday from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal from Boyd's Funeral Home on Friday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Denis Coogan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, December 25 of Denis Coogan of Bridge St., Portlaoise, Laois

Coogan, Bridge St., Portlaoise, December 25th 2016. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Ballard Lodge Nursing Home. Denis, deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Patrick, sisters Maureen, Elizabeth, Kathleen and Nuala, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 7pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to SS Peter and Paul`s Church for 10am requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.



Sr Rita Gibbons - Kilkenny and Rathdowney

The death took place on Sunday, December 25 of Sr. Rita (Callista) Gibbons of St. John of God Convent, Kilkenny City and formerly of Rathdowney. Sudddenly. Pre-deceased by her parents David and Ellen Gibbons, brothers Jim, Haul, David and her sister Loly.

Deeply regretted by the Sisters of the St. John of God Community, her brother Noel and sisters Maeve, Geraldine, Helen, Rose and Claire, extended family and her many friends.

Reposing was in St. John of God Convent, Kilkenny on Tuesday evening. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Kilkenny. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery.



Richard O'Rourke - Ballyfin

The death took place on Sunday, December 25 of Richard (Dick) O'Rourke of Campclone, Ballyfin.

Peacefully on Christmas morning. Predeceased by his daughter Fiona. Deeply regretted by his wife Bridie, sons Damien and Patrick and daughters Therese, Colette, Derval and Grainne, grandchildren Kevin, Niamh, Aine, Sinead, Sean, Aoife, Micheal, Ciaran, Padraig, Aoibheann, Cathal and Cormac, brother Bernard (Waterford), sisters Margaret Buckley (Canada), Sarah Geoghegan (Acragar Mountmellick) and Kathleen (Cornwall) sons-in- law Vincent and Liam, daughters-in-law Siobhann and Triona, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in his home from 4pm on St. Stephen's Day. Recital of the rosary at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Fintan's Church, Ballyfin, arriving for 11am Requiem Mass, Burial afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery.



Jack Boylan - Portarlington

The death took place on Sunday, December 25 of Jack Boylan of Spa Street, Portarlington.

Late E.S.B. Peacefully at St Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick. Deeply regretted by his wife Pat, son Michael, daughters Susan and Patricia, brothers Paddy and Seamus, sister Jean ,son-in-law Seamus, daughter-in-law Sharon, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. ​

​Reposing at his residence Tuesday from 3pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday at 9.30 am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery.