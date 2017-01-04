Deaths in Laois - January 4, 2017

Attracta O'Brien - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, January 4 of Attracta O'Brien (née Dowling) of Cappanlug, Mountmellick and Geashill.



Attracta (better known as Trac) passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of St. Annes Ward of St. Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy, she is deeply regretted by her family, Lily, Jo, Pat, Breid, Michael, John and Eamon, grandchildren, great-grandchild, sisters Ita Brophy and Betty Floyd (Killaloe), brother Joe Dowling (Dublin), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in her home from 7pm this Wednesday, Recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Thursday from 4pm, removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Clonaghadoo arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30am. Burial after in St. Mary's adjoining cemetery.

Joe Lawler - Bilboa

The death took place on Tuesday, January 3 of Joe Lawler of Ardough, Bilboa.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, in his 91st year. Beloved husband of Kathleen and father of Joe and Walter. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Daniel, Jean, Joseph and Tommy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his son Joe’s residence, Ardough from 12 noon on Thursday with Prayers at 8.30pm. Removal on Friday at 10.30am to St Mary’s Church, Mayo, arriving at 11am for Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining the Cemetery.



Rosanna Flynn - Dublin and Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, January 1 of Rosanna (Rose) Flynn (née Fitzpatrick) of Palmerstown, Dublin and formerly of Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by her family. Rosanna (Rose), beloved wife of the late Michael and mother of John, Laura, Anne, Eileen, Rose, Michael and the late Edith. Deeply regretted by her family, grandchildren Colm, Rory, Alyson, David, Rachel, Christopher, Michael, Emma, Seán and Luke, brothers Michael and Christopher, sister Agnes, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Wednesday afternoon from 3pm followed by removal to St. Philomena’s Church Palmerstown arriving at 5.30pm. Funeral on Thursday after 10am Mass to Palmerstown Cemetery.

Susan Byrne - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Friday, December 30 of Susan (Susie) Byrne (née Johnson) of Rathmoyle, Abbeyleix.

Peacefully in her 97th Year. Deeply regretted by her daughters Anna and Menzie, son-in-law Paddy, grandchildren James, Paul, Peter and Tracy, sisters Kit and Ann, brother Paddens, sister-in-law Mary, great-grandchildren, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 5pm on Thursday, January 5th with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Friday from 4pm with removal at 7pm to The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, to arrive at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John Grogan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, December 30 of John Grogan of 14 Well Road and formerly of No 1 John's St., Kilkenny and Ex Ginger Man's Pub, Dublin.

In the loving and kind care of the medical staff of Portlaoise Hospital. Predeceased by his brother PJ and baby daughter Angela. Sadly missed by his wife Nancy, daughters Maree and Caren and grandaughter Caoimhe. Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law Mary, sister Teresa, brothers Tomás, Frank and Rodger, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends.

John's remains will arrive at St Anthony's Church, Clontarf on Tuesday, January 3rd, for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the old cemetery, Balgriffin.

Margaret Dempsey - Durrow

The death took place on Friday, December 30 of Margaret (Peggie) Dempsey (née McGrath) of Swan Rd, Durrow.

Peacefully at St. Luke’s hospital, Dublin. Beloved wife of Joe, predeceased by her son Joseph. Deeply regretted by her husband, children Pauline, Margaret, Richard, Monica, Robert, Mary, Cecilia, Olivia and Tony, sisters, brother, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing was at her residence on Saturday. Removal on Monday morning to Holy Trinity Church, Durrow for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Margaret Harrison - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, December 30 of Margaret Harrison (née Dunne) of Emmett Street, Mountmellick and Ball, Surrey, U.K.

Beloved sister of recently deceased Ann Dunne, Emmett Street, Mountmellick (who died on Thursday, 29th December). Deeply regretted by her brother Dick, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Margaret's funeral will take place in Mountmellick. Funeral details will be announced next week.



Joan Burke - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, December 29 of Joan Burke of Wolfe Tone Court, Mountmellick and formerly of O'Moore Street.

At home surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her son Michael, deeply regretted by Roy, Shirley, Oiver, Jackie and Jason, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, relatives, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Recital of the Rosary this Friday evening at 9pm. Removal at 11.30am on Saturday morning to St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick for Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Angela Delaney - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, December 28 of Angela Delaney of The Green, Kilminchy, Portlaoise, and late of Coole.

Peacefully at St James' Hospital Dublin, surrounded by her family. Beloved mother of Vanessa, Elena and Michelle, grandmother to Andrew, Luke and Amelia. Deeply regretted by her family, brothers Christopher, Paddy, sisters Anne, Theresa, Helen, Mary, Phyllis and Iris. Sadly missed by all her loving nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Cremation Service will take place in Newlands Cross Crematorium on Wednesday, 4th January, at 11am. Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise on Tuesday evening, January 3rd, from 7pm with prayers at 8.30pm.



Seamus Calt - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, December 28 of Seamus Calt of Beladd, Portlaoise and late of Claremorris.

Peacefully surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Kay and father of Mary, Orla, Emer and the late Paul and loving grandfather of Aisling, Aoife, Luan, Theo, James, Edward, Eva and late baby William.

Deeply regretted by his family, brother Tommy, sisters, Eileen and Mary, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his daughter Orla's residence at Colliers Way, Kilminchy from 4pm on Friday with rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am in SS Peter and Paul’s Church. Interment will follow afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery.

Ann Dunne - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, December 29 of Ann Dunne of 5 Emmett Street, Mountmellick.



At the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Reposing was in Moloney's Funeral Home on Friday evening.. Removal took place on Saturday evening to St. Joseph's Church. Requiem Mass took place on Sunday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Paul Ryan - Ballylinan

The death took place on Thursday, December 29 of Paul Ryan of Boley, Ballylinan.

Reposing at his residence on Friday, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of the Holy Rosary, Luggacurren, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Ballyadams.

Joe Phelan - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, December 28 of Joe Phelan of 17 Arlington Estate, Portarlington. and late of Marion Hill Portarlington. Suddenly at his residence. Deeply regretted by his family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Regional Hospital Chapel Portlaoise on Saturday from 9.30am with Removal at 10 am arriving St Michaels Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium.