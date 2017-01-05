Deaths in Laois - January 5, 2017

Thomas Tierney - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, January 4 of Thomas "Tierman" Tierney of Ballydavis, Portlaoise.



Peacefully surrounded by his family. Loving husband to Paula, father to sons Seamús and Ruaidhrí, brother to P.J., Denis, Sheila and Stephaine. Predeceased by his parents and parents-in-law. Deeply regretted by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews. extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at his residence from Thursday 5th January with recital of the rosary at 8pm on Thursday night. Funeral Mass on Friday 6th January at 12.30pm in St Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, followed by interment in The Holy Cross Cemetery, Ratheniska.

Ger Blake - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, January 3 of Ger Blake of Portarlington and formerly Baradoos, Clonaslee.

Deeply regretted by his brother John, Clonaslee, his brother Jim in Perth, his sisters Helen Cunnane and Margaret Gagie in England, sister in law Kathleen and brother in law David. Frank and Patricia Cunnane, Paul and Anne Joyce, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington, on Thursday from 5pm with removal to St Manman's Church, Clonaslee, at 6.45pm arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10am, with burial afterwards in St Manman's Cemetery, Clonaslee.

Attracta O'Brien - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, January 4 of Attracta O'Brien (née Dowling) of Cappanlug, Mountmellick and Geashill.

Attracta (better known as Trac) passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of St. Annes Ward of St. Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy, she is deeply regretted by her family, Lily, Jo, Pat, Breid, Michael, John and Eamon, grandchildren, great-grandchild, sisters Ita Brophy and Betty Floyd (Killaloe), brother Joe Dowling (Dublin), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in her home from 7pm this Wednesday, Recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Thursday from 4pm, removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Clonaghadoo arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30am. Burial after in St. Mary's adjoining cemetery.

Joe Lawler - Bilboa

The death took place on Tuesday, January 3 of Joe Lawler of Ardough, Bilboa.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, in his 91st year. Beloved husband of Kathleen and father of Joe and Walter. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Daniel, Jean, Joseph and Tommy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his son Joe’s residence, Ardough from 12 noon on Thursday with Prayers at 8.30pm. Removal on Friday at 10.30am to St Mary’s Church, Mayo, arriving at 11am for Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining the Cemetery.



Rosanna Flynn - Dublin and Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, January 1 of Rosanna (Rose) Flynn (née Fitzpatrick) of Palmerstown, Dublin and formerly of Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by her family. Rosanna (Rose), beloved wife of the late Michael and mother of John, Laura, Anne, Eileen, Rose, Michael and the late Edith. Deeply regretted by her family, grandchildren Colm, Rory, Alyson, David, Rachel, Christopher, Michael, Emma, Seán and Luke, brothers Michael and Christopher, sister Agnes, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Wednesday afternoon from 3pm followed by removal to St. Philomena’s Church Palmerstown arriving at 5.30pm. Funeral on Thursday after 10am Mass to Palmerstown Cemetery.

Susan Byrne - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Friday, December 30 of Susan (Susie) Byrne (née Johnson) of Rathmoyle, Abbeyleix.

Peacefully in her 97th Year. Deeply regretted by her daughters Anna and Menzie, son-in-law Paddy, grandchildren James, Paul, Peter and Tracy, sisters Kit and Ann, brother Paddens, sister-in-law Mary, great-grandchildren, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 5pm on Thursday, January 5th with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Friday from 4pm with removal at 7pm to The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, to arrive at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John Grogan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, December 30 of John Grogan of 14 Well Road and formerly of No 1 John's St., Kilkenny and Ex Ginger Man's Pub, Dublin.

In the loving and kind care of the medical staff of Portlaoise Hospital. Predeceased by his brother PJ and baby daughter Angela. Sadly missed by his wife Nancy, daughters Maree and Caren and grandaughter Caoimhe. Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law Mary, sister Teresa, brothers Tomás, Frank and Rodger, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends.

John's remains will arrive at St Anthony's Church, Clontarf on Tuesday, January 3rd, for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the old cemetery, Balgriffin.

Margaret Dempsey - Durrow

The death took place on Friday, December 30 of Margaret (Peggie) Dempsey (née McGrath) of Swan Rd, Durrow.

Peacefully at St. Luke’s hospital, Dublin. Beloved wife of Joe, predeceased by her son Joseph. Deeply regretted by her husband, children Pauline, Margaret, Richard, Monica, Robert, Mary, Cecilia, Olivia and Tony, sisters, brother, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing was at her residence on Saturday. Removal on Monday morning to Holy Trinity Church, Durrow for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Margaret Harrison - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, December 30 of Margaret Harrison (née Dunne) of Emmett Street, Mountmellick and Ball, Surrey, U.K.

Beloved sister of recently deceased Ann Dunne, Emmett Street, Mountmellick (who died on Thursday, 29th December). Deeply regretted by her brother Dick, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Margaret's funeral will take place in Mountmellick. Funeral details will be announced next week.



Joan Burke - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, December 29 of Joan Burke of Wolfe Tone Court, Mountmellick and formerly of O'Moore Street.

At home surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her son Michael, deeply regretted by Roy, Shirley, Oiver, Jackie and Jason, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, relatives, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Recital of the Rosary this Friday evening at 9pm. Removal at 11.30am on Saturday morning to St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick for Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery.