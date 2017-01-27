Deaths in Laois - January 27, 2017

Mary Dunne - Portlaoise and Stradbally

The death took place on Thursday, January 26 of Mary Dunne (née Delaney) of Marion Avenue, Portlaoise and formerly Stradbally.

Peacefully after a long illness bravely borne surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Frank. Dearly loved mother of Rhona and Janet. Deeply regretted by her family, brother Dan, her adored grandchild Mia, special nieces Catherine, Margaret and Mary and all her nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law, cousins, son-in-law Dave, grandnephew Daniel, grandnieces Lauren and Lucy.

Reposing at her residence from 1pm on Friday with recital of the Rosary at 9pm on Friday night. Removal from her residence at 9.15am on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise for 10am Requiem Mass followed by Interment in St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Brian Jackson - Mountrath

The death took place on Thursday, January 26 of Brian Jackson of Kilbricken House, Kilbricken, Mountrath.



At the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his brothers Richard and Frank, sister Olive, sisters-in-law Velma and Emily, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath on Friday evening from 7pm, with Funeral Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Saturday afternoon at 2pm to St. Matthew's Church, Roskelton, for Funeral Service at 2.30pm, followed by Burial in the adjoining Churchyard.

John Moran - Stradbally

The death took place on Thursday, January 26 of John Moran of Ballinteskin, Stradbally.

After a long illness bravely borne at St. Luke's Hospital, Rathgar. Beloved son of Peter and Patricia, sadly missed by his sister Mary, brothers Joe, Andy and Mick, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at The Presentation Chapel Stradbally from 2pm on Friday with recital of the Rosary at 8pm Friday night. Removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally on Saturday morning for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Interment to follow in Timogue Cemetery.

Ray Galvin - Cabinteely and Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, January 25 of Ray Galvin of Cabinteely, Dublin and late of Portlaoise.

Peacefully in the care of all the staff of the Annabeg Nursing Home, Ballybrack. Husband of Eileen, father of David, Ann-Marie and Michael.

Deeply regretted by his wife, children, daughters-in-law Bridget and Helen, son-in-law Tom, grandchildren Seán, Anna, Patrick, Cormac and Mark, his brothers Liam, Aidan, Brian and Alan, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Removal Saturday from Quinn’s of Glasthule to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Johnstown/Killiney arriving at 9.50am for 10am Funeral Mass followed by a private cremation.

Catherine Downey - Portlaoise and Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, January 24 of Catherine (Kay) Downey (née Delaney) of The Hermitage, Portlaoise and late of Trumera, Mountrath.

At the Blackrock Clinic, Dublin. Sadly missed by her sister Phil (Lalor), and uncle Christy Cullen, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home Mountrath, this Thursday evening from 6pm, with removal at 8pm to St. Fintan's Church Mountrath, arriving at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11am, followed by private cremation at Newland's Cross Crematorium.

Joe Flynn - Clonaslee

The death took place on Monday, January 23 of Joe Flynn of Graiguefulla, Clonaslee and formerly of Clontarf Road, Tullamore.

Unexpectedly at the Beacon Clinic, Dublin. Retired Garda Siochana. Husband of Rita. Predeceased by his infant son Kevin. Deeply regretted by his wife, daughter Sarah, sons Danny and Padraig, brother Pat, sister Ann (Dunne), nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5.30pm. Removal at 6.45pm to St. Manman's Church, Clonaslee arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial after in St. Manman's Cemetery

Tom Ryan - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Monday, January 23 of Tom Ryan of Bellgrove, Ballybrittas.

Peacefully at St Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey Monasterevin. Deeply regretted by his wife Maeve, sons Lar, Paul, Oliver, Aidan and Anthony , daughters-in-law Amanda, Sarah and Christine, grandchildren Lauren, Owen, Jack, Zoe and Mollie, cousins, relatives and close friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 3pm with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 3pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday at 11.30am arriving at the Church of the Sacred Heart Rath for Requeim Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery Emo.



Michael Haverty - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, January 23 of Michael Haverty of Irishtown, Mountmellick and formerly of Station Road, Portarlington.

In the exceptional care of the matron and staff of St. Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick, after a short illness.

Husband of the late Maura (nee Dunne). Deeply regretted by his family Vivien, John (Sean), Bernie, Colette, sister Mary (O'Brien) Dublin, sister-in-law Bernie, brothers-in-law Tadhg and Michael, daughter-in-law Marie, Ruairi, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in St. Vincent's Chapel of Rest, St. Vincent's Hospital, from 5pm on Tuesday. Removal at 6pm to St. Joseph's Church (via Irishtown and Parnell Street) arriving at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery. House Private. Family flowers only.

Rory Hanlon - Rathdowney

The death took place on Sunday, January 22 of Rory Hanlon of The Glebe, Rathdowney and formerly Dublin. Unexpectedly.

Deeply regretted by his wife, Agata and his children, James and Joseph, his mother Mary, his brothers James, Neil and Colm and his sisters Marian and Michelle, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at O' Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney, on Tuesday evening from 6pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass in The Church Of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney, on Wednesday at 11am, followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin.



Sydney P. Finlay - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, January 22 of Sydney P. Finlay of Portlaoise.

Passed away suddenly. Husband to Vera and father of Hueston and Perry, grandfather of Svea, Rebecca, Robert, Lars, Sarah, Karsten and Alyson and father-in-law to Annegret and Jonathan. Deeply regretted by his brother Jack, relatives and friends.

Reception at St Peter's Church, Market Sq., Portlaoise, on Wednesday, January 25, at 7pm. Funeral Service on Thursday, January 26, at 15:00.