Deaths in Laois - January 30, 2017

Maryann Kearney - Clonaslee

The death took place on Saturday, January 28 of Maryann Kearney (née Culleton) of Sracullen, Clonaslee.



Peacefully at The Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Predeceased by her husband Tom and daughter Kathleen. Deeply regretted by her brothers, Seamus, Michael and Christy, sister Alice, son-in-law John and grandson John, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing was at Carthage's Nursing Home on Sunday with removal to St. Manman's Church, Clonaslee on Sunday evening.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in St Manman's Cemetery, Clonaslee.

Mary Brennan - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Friday, January 27 of Mary Brennan (née McNamara) of Clontiglass, Raheen, Abbeyleix.



Predeceased by her husband Chris. Deeply regretted by her sons John, Liam, Noel, Thomas, Pad and Mark, daughters Alice and Maria, brother Dan, sisters Nora, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing was at her residence on Saturday. Removal took place on Sunday to St. Fintan's Church, Raheen for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial took place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Dunne - Portlaoise and Stradbally

The death took place on Thursday, January 26 of Mary Dunne (née Delaney) of Marion Avenue, Portlaoise and formerly Stradbally.

Peacefully after a long illness bravely borne surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Frank. Dearly loved mother of Rhona and Janet. Deeply regretted by her family, brother Dan, her adored grandchild Mia, special nieces Catherine, Margaret and Mary and all her nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law, cousins, son-in-law Dave, grandnephew Daniel, grandnieces Lauren and Lucy.

Reposing at her residence from 1pm on Friday with recital of the Rosary at 9pm on Friday night. Removal from her residence at 9.15am on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise for 10am Requiem Mass followed by Interment in St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Brian Jackson - Mountrath

The death took place on Thursday, January 26 of Brian Jackson of Kilbricken House, Kilbricken, Mountrath.

At the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his brothers Richard and Frank, sister Olive, sisters-in-law Velma and Emily, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath on Friday evening from 7pm, with Funeral Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Saturday afternoon at 2pm to St. Matthew's Church, Roskelton, for Funeral Service at 2.30pm, followed by Burial in the adjoining Churchyard.

John Moran - Stradbally

The death took place on Thursday, January 26 of John Moran of Ballinteskin, Stradbally.

After a long illness bravely borne at St. Luke's Hospital, Rathgar. Beloved son of Peter and Patricia, sadly missed by his sister Mary, brothers Joe, Andy and Mick, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at The Presentation Chapel Stradbally from 2pm on Friday with recital of the Rosary at 8pm Friday night. Removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally on Saturday morning for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Interment to follow in Timogue Cemetery.

Ray Galvin - Cabinteely and Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, January 25 of Ray Galvin of Cabinteely, Dublin and late of Portlaoise.

Peacefully in the care of all the staff of the Annabeg Nursing Home, Ballybrack. Husband of Eileen, father of David, Ann-Marie and Michael.

Deeply regretted by his wife, children, daughters-in-law Bridget and Helen, son-in-law Tom, grandchildren Seán, Anna, Patrick, Cormac and Mark, his brothers Liam, Aidan, Brian and Alan, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Removal Saturday from Quinn’s of Glasthule to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Johnstown/Killiney arriving at 9.50am for 10am Funeral Mass followed by a private cremation.

Catherine Downey - Portlaoise and Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, January 24 of Catherine (Kay) Downey (née Delaney) of The Hermitage, Portlaoise and late of Trumera, Mountrath.

At the Blackrock Clinic, Dublin. Sadly missed by her sister Phil (Lalor), and uncle Christy Cullen, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home Mountrath, this Thursday evening from 6pm, with removal at 8pm to St. Fintan's Church Mountrath, arriving at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11am, followed by private cremation at Newland's Cross Crematorium.