Deaths in Laois - January 31, 2017

Maryann Kearney - Clonaslee

The death took place on Saturday, January 28 of Maryann Kearney (née Culleton) of Sracullen, Clonaslee.

Peacefully at The Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Predeceased by her husband Tom and daughter Kathleen. Deeply regretted by her brothers, Seamus, Michael and Christy, sister Alice, son-in-law John and grandson John, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing was at Carthage's Nursing Home on Sunday with removal to St. Manman's Church, Clonaslee on Sunday evening.

Funeral Mass was on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in St Manman's Cemetery, Clonaslee.

Mary Brennan - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Friday, January 27 of Mary Brennan (née McNamara) of Clontiglass, Raheen, Abbeyleix.

Predeceased by her husband Chris. Deeply regretted by her sons John, Liam, Noel, Thomas, Pad and Mark, daughters Alice and Maria, brother Dan, sisters Nora, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing was at her residence on Saturday. Removal took place on Sunday to St. Fintan's Church, Raheen for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial took place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Dunne - Portlaoise and Stradbally

The death took place on Thursday, January 26 of Mary Dunne (née Delaney) of Marion Avenue, Portlaoise and formerly Stradbally.

Peacefully after a long illness bravely borne surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Frank. Dearly loved mother of Rhona and Janet. Deeply regretted by her family, brother Dan, her adored grandchild Mia, special nieces Catherine, Margaret and Mary and all her nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law, cousins, son-in-law Dave, grandnephew Daniel, grandnieces Lauren and Lucy.

Reposing at her residence from 1pm on Friday with recital of the Rosary at 9pm on Friday night. Removal from her residence took place on Saturday morning to St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise for Requiem Mass followed by Interment in St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Brian Jackson - Mountrath

The death took place on Thursday, January 26 of Brian Jackson of Kilbricken House, Kilbricken, Mountrath.

At the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his brothers Richard and Frank, sister Olive, sisters-in-law Velma and Emily, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing was at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath on Friday evening. Removal took place on Saturday afternoon to St. Matthew's Church, Roskelton, for Funeral Service, followed by Burial in the adjoining Churchyard.

John Moran - Stradbally

The death took place on Thursday, January 26 of John Moran of Ballinteskin, Stradbally.

After a long illness bravely borne at St. Luke's Hospital, Rathgar. Beloved son of Peter and Patricia, sadly missed by his sister Mary, brothers Joe, Andy and Mick, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing was at The Presentation Chapel Stradbally on Friday. Removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally took place on Saturday morning for Funeral Mass, followed by Interment in Timogue Cemetery.

Ray Galvin - Cabinteely and Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, January 25 of Ray Galvin of Cabinteely, Dublin and late of Portlaoise.

Peacefully in the care of all the staff of the Annabeg Nursing Home, Ballybrack. Husband of Eileen, father of David, Ann-Marie and Michael.

Deeply regretted by his wife, children, daughters-in-law Bridget and Helen, son-in-law Tom, grandchildren Seán, Anna, Patrick, Cormac and Mark, his brothers Liam, Aidan, Brian and Alan, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Removal took place on Saturday from Quinn’s of Glasthule to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Johnstown/Killiney Funeral Mass followed by a private cremation.