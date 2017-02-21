Deaths in Laois - February 21, 2017

John Bland - Ballyroan

The death took place on Sunday, February 19 of John Bland of Blandsfort, Ballyroan.



Beloved husband of Anna and much loved father of David and Peter. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving at St Patrick's Church, Ballyroan on Thursday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the family burial ground in Blandsfort.

Maureen Burgess - Ballylinan

The death took place on Sunday, February 19 of Maureen Burgess (née Roche), originally of Ballylinan.

Wife of the late Bill Burgess. Peacefully. Deeply missed by her sons Niall, Ronan and Colm, daughter-in-law Marie, grand-children Hugh and Amy, nephews, nieces and many friends.

Reposing in the Chapel at Peamount Hospital from 3pm on Tuesday followed by removal to Pius X Church, Templeogue, to arrive for 5pm. Funeral Mass at St. Pius X Church will be celebrated at 10am Wednesday morning. Burial in Ballylinan Cemetery following prayers in St. Anne's Church, Ballylinan at 12.30pm on Wednesday.

Christina Carey - Portarlington

The death has taken place of Christina (Teena) Carey (née O Callaghan) of Bracklone Street, Portarlington.

Peacefully at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and son George. Deeply regretted by her sons Tom and Dermot, daughters Mary, Joyce and Jacqueline, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren ,great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Monday from 12 noon with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday at 11.20am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michaels Cemetery Portarlington.

Jackie Gleeson - Portarlington and Emo

The death took place on Sunday, February 19 of Jackie Gleeson of Link Road, Portarlington and formerly Morette, Emo.

Peacefully at her residence. Loving daughter of Margaret and the late Michael. Deeply regretted by her brothers and sisters Audrey, Denis, Michael, Georgina, Stephaine and Thomas, aunts, uncle, nieces ,nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her brother Denis's residence Garrymaddock Vicarstown on Monday from 2pm with Rosary at 9pm.Removal on Tuesday at 10.15am arriving St Paul's Church Emo for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery Emo.

Theresa Delaney - Rathdowney

The death took place on Sunday, February 19 of Theresa Delaney of St Mary's Hospital, Baldoyle and late of Coolkerry, Rathdowney.

Peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her sister Carmel and her brothers Patrick and Donal, nephews, nieces, grand-nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney, on Tuesday evening from 8pm with rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10am in the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Rathdowney, followed by burial in Rathdowney local cemetery.

Joe Delaney - Stradbally

The death took place on Saturday, February 18 of Joe Delaney of Park, Stradbally.

Unexpectedly. Late of Stradbally Ladders.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Paddy Dempsey - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, February 18 of Paddy Dempsey of Emmett Terrace, Mountmellick.

Unexpectedly at The Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Deeply regretted by his brothers Con and Gerry, nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home from 7pm on Monday evening. Recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Prayers in the funeral home on Tuesday morning at 11am. Removal at 11.50am to St. Joseph's Church for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.



Edward Harrington - Roscommon and Laois

The death took place on Saturday, February 18 of Edward Harrington of Grangemore, Boyle, Roscommon, Laois and Meath.

Peacefully, in his 98th year, in the loving care of Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Beloved husband of the late Bridget Harrington and father to Oliver (Meath), Donal (Laois), Noel, Aidan and Francis (Roscommon); sadly missed by his daughter-in-laws, his 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, brother (Terence), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence from 3pm Sunday and Monday from 3pm. Removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle, arriving at 8.30pm on Monday evening. Funeral Mass at 1pm Tuesday with burial afterwards to Killaraght Old cemetery.

Josephine Sheehan - Dublin and The Heath

The death took place on Friday, February 17 of Josephine (Josie) O'Sheehan (née Dunne) of

The Park, Cabinteely, Dublin and formerly of The Heath, Portlaoise.

Peacefully, surrounded by her family, at Foxrock Nursing Home, following a short illness. Beloved wife of Ciaran and loving mother of Brian, Brendan, David, Siobhain, Colma and Sean. She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband, children and their spouses and partners, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Rom Massey & Sons Funeral Home, Cranford Centre, Stillorgan Road (opposite UCD Flyover) on Monday from 10am, with family attendance from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10am at the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock, followed by burial at Kilternan Cemetery Park, Ballycorus Road, Kilternan, Dublin 18.



Ann Kelly - Borris-in-Ossory and Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday February 17 of Ann (Nancy) Kelly (née Rafter) of Kyledelligh, Borris-in-Ossory, and Beladd Portlaoise.

Nancy, wife of the late Bill, in the care of the staff of Drominin Nursing Home, Stradbally, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving children, grandchildren, great granchildren, sisters, brother, relatives and friends

Reposing at the nursing home from 3pm on Saturday with prayers at 5.45pm. Removal at 6pm to The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, arriving 6.45pm Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Joesph Dunne - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, February 16 of Joseph (Joey) Dunne of Emmett Tce., Mountmellick.

Husband of Sandra (nee Lawlor), Tullamore, Deeply regretted by his wife, daughters Lisa and Samantha and their partners Michael and Shane, his grandchildren Corey, T.J. and Michael, brothers, sisters, father in law Charlie Lawlor, Tullamore, brothers-in-law, sister- in-law, neighbours, relatives, his work colleagues in Standex and many friends.

Reposing in his home on Friday from 5pm and again on Saturday from 3pm untill recital of the rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Sunday in St. Joseph's Church. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Joseph O'Toole - Shanahoe

The death took place on Thursday, February 16 of Joseph (Joe) O'Toole of Shanahoe.

Beloved husband of Anne, dearly loved father of Siobhan, John, Pamela and Grainne. Deeply regretted by his family, sons-in-law Will and Stephen, adored grandchildren Liam, Ciaran, Ryan and Jamie, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 5pm on Friday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 11.45am to St Brigid's Church, Shanahoe, for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St Brigid's Cemetery, Shanahoe.